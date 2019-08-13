Lapu-Lapu representative Paz Radaza puts up assistance desk in front padlocked office

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu — The personnel of Lapu-Lapu City Representative Paz Radaza set up an assistance desk in front of her padlocked office inside the Lapu-Lapu City Hall on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

The congresswoman’s office was ordered to be padlocked by the Office of the City Mayor following a second notice to vacate that was served last Friday, August 9. The first notice was issued in early July.

City Legal Officer James Allan Sayson told CDN Digital that the congresswoman’s office was padlocked on Sunday, August 11.

He said they are just implementing the opinion of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) that the City Mayor has the authority to allocate the offices in the City Hall being a local government office.

Sayson also said that Radaza’s staff want to retrieve their documents and other items left inside the office, they will be allowed but will have to coordinate with the Office of the Mayor first.

In a statement, Radaza has directed her staff to “continue working” despite the second notice to vacate. /bmjo