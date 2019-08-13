USPF to face UC for St. Augustine Cup crown
Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers trounced the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 96-87, on Monday night, August 12, 2019, to advance to the finals of the 1st Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo St. Augustine Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament at the Inayawan Sports Complex.
USPF’s win actually meant that three teams ended up with the same 1-2 (win-loss) records. However, the Panthers grabbed the last ticket to the championship round by virtue of their superior point differential of 1.03 compared to the Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s (CIT-U) 0.988 and USJ-R’s 0.963.
USPF will take on UC in the finals.
USPF’s American student-athlete Sameen Swint led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points while RR Cauba and Karl Langahin added 12 points each.
Adama Camara paced USJ-R with 14 markers while Elmer Echavez put up 12 points.
USJ-R and CIT-U will battle for third place on Tuesday night, while the University of Cebu (UC) and USPF tangle for the championship on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. /bmjo
