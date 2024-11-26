Chavit visits Cebu, receives warn welcome from local officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Senatorial candidate Luis “Chavit” Singson made a strong impression during his visit in Cebu on Monday, garnering the support of nearly all barangay leaders in Cebu City and earning the endorsement of Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, who hailed him as a “legend.”

The event, held at the historic Casino Español de Cebu, marked a significant milestone as Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu City president Franklin Ong and local officials rolled out the red carpet for the seasoned politician.

With nearly all of the city’s 80 barangay captains in attendance, the turnout underscored Singson’s growing influence and appeal in the region.

“They love you, Manong Chavit,” Ong said while praising the strong showing of local support despite the event being scheduled on short notice. The turnout reflected the deep resonance of Singson’s campaign message among Cebu’s local leaders.

Key Platform

Singson, who has a long track record in both public service and business, presented his key platform initiatives, which include the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, the VBank initiative, and his proposed Chavit500 Universal Basic Income. These proposals aim to bring lasting change to the transport sector and help address poverty on a national scale.

The VBank Digital Bank Card, which seeks to modernize access to banking, and the promotion of innovative electric vehicles for public transportation were warmly received by Cebu’s transport cooperatives. Singson emphasized how these programs would not only modernize public transport but also drive economic growth nationwide.

“I do this for the sake of helping, even if my businesses suffer losses,” Singson said.

“Basta panalo ang Pilipino, okay yan sakin,” he added.

Singson further highlighted his own experience in fostering job creation and economic development, particularly through his efforts in establishing two economic zones in South Korea. He also showcased his commitment to supporting the country’s growth through business innovation and employment opportunities.

Capitol Visit

Late afternoon on Monday, Singson visited the Cebu Provincial Capital, where he was warmly received by Governor Gwen Garcia.

Cebu’s first lady Governor referred to Singson as “Chavit the Legend,” citing his profound impact on both national and international circles.

“Everyone knows him in the entire world,” Garcia said, reflecting on Singson’s widespread influence and leadership.

Garcia also shared a personal anecdote from her time in Congress, recalling how Singson advised her to never become complacent, even when leading in the polls.

She recalled how, during her congressional career, Jojo Binay seemed like a clear frontrunner, but his lead was quickly challenged. She credited Singson’s advice as pivotal, teaching her to seek every vote and stay vigilant against complacency.

Meanwhile, Singson expressed his gratitude for the warm reception in Cebu, acknowledging the strong support from local figures.

“I’m doubly lucky to be invited here by both Gov. Gwen and the Leyte representatives,” he remarked, also thanking the LMP representatives from Leyte for their generosity and backing.

As his campaign momentum builds, Singson remains focused on uplifting the Filipino people and addressing the country’s pressing issues. With the continued support of local leaders in Cebu and across the country, Singson’s senatorial bid is positioned to make a lasting impact on the future of the Philippines.

