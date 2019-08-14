Eight Cebu graduates land on topnotcher’s list in OT licensure examinations 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Eight graduates from two universities in Cebu City landed on the topnotcher’s list in the August 2019 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination.

Dominique Krystle Borromeo of Cebu Doctor’s University (CDU) landed on the second spot with an average of 83.40 percent.

Borromel followed Angeles University Foundation’s Samantha Nicole Tongol Santiago with an average of 84.40 percent.

On third place is Tyra Marion Pitogo Amodia, also of CDU, with 82.40 percent.

Jerzyl Awit of CDU tied on fifth place with Christopher Lat Añes and Tiara Gertrude Ojeda, both from the University of Santo Tomas.

Awit, Añes and Ojeda earned an average of 81.80 percent.

Eden Cornel of Southwestern University-PHINMA tied on sixth place with Karyll Valdepeñas of University of Santo Tomas with an average of 81.60 percent.

On eighth place are Jan Michelle Tan Abad (Southwestern University), Ethel Grace Aparri (Cebu Doctors University), and Celeste Irah Ruzgal (University of Santo Tomas) with 81.20 percent.

Completing the list of topnotchers are CDU graduates, Mary Elizabeth Escario and Hamaru Tan, who both landed on the 10th place.

Escario and Tan tied with Frances Ballesta of the University of Santo Tomas with an average of 80.80 percent.

The OT Licensure Examination was held on August 10-11,2019. Of the 298 takers, 213 examinees passed the examinations.

The complete list of the topnotchers are as follows:a

Samantha Nicole Tongol Santiago- Angeles University Foundation (84.40%) Dominique Krystle Ong Borromeo- Cebu Doctors University (83.40%) Tyra Marion Pitogo Amodia- Cebu Doctor’s University (82.40%) Ira Gabrielli Delos Reyes-University of Santo Tomas (82.00%); and G lory Viray- University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Ta-las Pinas (82.00%)

Jerzyl Awit- Cebu Doctor’s University(81.80%); Christopher Lat Añes- University of Santo Tomas (81.80%); and Tiara Gertrude Ojeda-University of Santo Tomas (81.80%)

Eden Cornel- Southwestern University (81.60%); Karyll Valdepeñas-University of Santo Tomas (81.60%)

Jaira Mitra-University of Santo Tomas (81.40%) Jan Michelle Tan Abad- Southwestern University (81.20%); Ethel Grace Aparri-Cebu Doctors University (81.20%); and Celeste Irah Ruzgal- University of Santo Tomas (81.20%)

Nicholette Lim- University of Santo Tomas (81.00%) Frances Ballesta- University of Santo Tomas (80.80%); Mary Elizabeth Escario-Cebu Doctors University (80.80%); and Hamaru Tan- Cebu Doctors University (80.80%)

/ celr