LIST: Consulate urges Filipinos in Hong Kong to avoid protest areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong on Wednesday reminded Filipinos to avoid several areas amid a series of protests taking place there.

Citing reports received by their office, the Consulate said protests would take place on the following dates and areas:

August 14 – Sham Shui Po

August 15 – Wan Chai Taxation Office

August 17 – Charter Garden, Central to Central Government Offices, Admiralty; Hung Hom Pier to Sung Wong Toi Garden, Kowloon

August 18 – Victoria Park, Causeway Bay to Charter Road, Central

August 19 – “Clean up MTR carriages”

August 25 – Kwai Tiang Theatre, Kwai Chung to Tsuen Wan Park

The Consulate also reminded Filipinos to avoid wearing black or white.