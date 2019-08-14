LIST: Consulate urges Filipinos in Hong Kong to avoid protest areas
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong on Wednesday reminded Filipinos to avoid several areas amid a series of protests taking place there.
Citing reports received by their office, the Consulate said protests would take place on the following dates and areas:
August 14 – Sham Shui Po
August 15 – Wan Chai Taxation Office
August 17 – Charter Garden, Central to Central Government Offices, Admiralty; Hung Hom Pier to Sung Wong Toi Garden, Kowloon
August 18 – Victoria Park, Causeway Bay to Charter Road, Central
August 19 – “Clean up MTR carriages”
August 25 – Kwai Tiang Theatre, Kwai Chung to Tsuen Wan Park
The Consulate also reminded Filipinos to avoid wearing black or white.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.