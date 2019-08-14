LIST: Consulate urges Filipinos in Hong Kong to avoid protest areas

|August 14,2019 - 05:27 PM

A protester throws back a tear gas canister in Hong Kong on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Droves of protesters filled public parks and squares in several Hong Kong districts on Monday in a general strike staged on a weekday to draw more attention to their demands that the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s leader resign.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong on Wednesday reminded Filipinos to avoid several areas amid a series of protests taking place there.

Citing reports received by their office, the Consulate said protests would take place on the following dates and areas:

August 14 – Sham Shui Po
August 15 – Wan Chai Taxation Office
August 17 – Charter Garden, Central to Central Government Offices, Admiralty; Hung Hom Pier to Sung Wong Toi Garden, Kowloon
August 18 – Victoria Park, Causeway Bay to Charter Road, Central
August 19 – “Clean up MTR carriages”
August 25 – Kwai Tiang Theatre, Kwai Chung to Tsuen Wan Park

The Consulate also reminded Filipinos to avoid wearing black or white.

