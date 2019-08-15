Cebu City seeks partnership with Big Bad Wolf for books in planned barangay reading centers

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is hoping the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale can help stock the city’s planned barangay reading centers with more books.

Labella, who attended the opening of the Big Bad Wolf book sale at the IEC Pavillion on Thursday morning, August 15, 2019, said he talked with the people behind the international book sale to discuss ways the group can help with Cebu City’s barangay reading centers.

According to the mayor, BookXcess, which is behind The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, said they are willing to donate some of its books and will even give the city government a discount on other books to stock the barangay reading centers with.

Mayor Labella on Big Bad Wolf's support for barangay reading centers WATCH: Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella speaks about the books that will be provided by the Big Bad Wolf for some of the city’s barangay reading centers. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年8月14日周三

The mayor said the barangay reading centers are one of the goals of his administration as he noticed that students residing in Cebu City need space to study without distractions.

He cited the 24/7 Cebu City Public Library that has helped produce topnotchers in the city because it provided a 24-hour safe comfortable space for students. He wants something like this in barangays.

Labella plans to put up reading centers in strategic barangays such as Barangays Talamban, Mabolo, Pardo, and one in a mountain barangay. Currently, there is only one reading center in Cebu City located in Barangay Ermita.

The city administrator was tasked to scout areas in these barangays where the city can put up the reading centers within this year.

“It has become the fad now that students study not in their own boarding houses or homes. They study outside. That’s why we will look for places to build reading centers,” said Labella.

The mayor said this is where partnerships with book sales will come in handy as these reading centers will need books for the students to use.

Labella hopes to make this project bigger in the future, such as putting up a city review center where those who will take licensure examinations can study at.

Although this center is still an idea, the mayor said that establishing reading centers in barangays, it will already be easier to form barangay review centers as well. /bmjo