Mandaue City informal workers launch store with P673K DOLE aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Informal workers at Mandaue City’s housing project have received nearly P673,000 in livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

On Tuesday, March 18, they officially opened a general merchandise store at Tipolo Residences, a housing project in the city. The store offers everyday essentials such as rice, canned goods, noodles, and condiments.

Located on the ground floor of Building 1 at Tipolo Residences, the store was established as part of a livelihood initiative funded by the P673,000 assistance from DOLE.

The recipients of this support are 57 informal workers from Building 1 in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue.

Looking ahead, the group plans to expand the store’s offerings to include ready-to-eat and reheatable meals. Profits from the business will be shared annually among the members.

“Amo gyud siya palambuon kay gihatag ra man na sa amoa, wala man mi puhunan. Para amoang grupo, molambo gyud siya. Amoang plano, mahimong milyonaryo someday,” said Marina Pam-ot, president of the Tipolo Residences Informal Workers Association (TRIWA). (We will really grow this business because it was given to us—we had no capital. For our group, it will truly prosper. Our plan is to become millionaires someday.)

Pam-ot also mentioned that the city government has granted them three months of free rent for the stall, after which they will begin paying rent.

Meanwhile, the housing project beneficiaries have yet to receive their deed of usufruct contract with the city government. As a result, the homeowners’ association has not yet started collecting monthly dues.

A proposed fee of P1,500 per housing unit has been suggested for building maintenance. However, Pam-ot explained that this has yet to be finalized, as it is still under review by the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“Mao nay proposal. Para man sad na sa building,” said Pam-ot. (That’s the proposal. It’s also for the building.)

The beneficiaries, who were victims of fires, were relocated to the housing project from the old Cebu International Convention Center in August of last year.

