Cebu City’s DSO ‘alarmed’ as other divisions close gap on Niños’ reign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños have long been the undisputed overall champions of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), their reign stretching for decades.

However, cracks in their dominance are starting to show.

In the recently concluded CVIRAA 2025 edition in Bayawan City, the competition was fiercer than ever, with several divisions threatening to disrupt Cebu City’s stranglehold on the overall title.

Leading the charge was Bohol Province, which delivered a stunning performance in athletics — a sport Cebu City once ruled with an iron grip.

BOHOLANOS RULE THE TRACK

Bohol Province amassed an impressive 23 gold medals combined in the elementary and secondary athletics divisions, while Cebu City managed to scrape together only two golds in the same category.

This shift was pivotal in the overall medal standings, where Bohol bagged 61 golds, 89 silvers, and 73 bronzes — enough to secure second place overall.

Despite maintaining a sizable lead at the top with 105 golds, 89 silvers, and 73 bronzes, Cebu City’s position is no longer as unshakable. In fact, Cebu City fell short of 13 gold medals from its 2024 overall title.

Cebu Province wasn’t far behind either, finishing third with a respectable 42-40-79 tally.

ALARMING TREND

For Cebu City’s Division Sports Officer, Francis Ramirez, the trend is concerning.

He acknowledged that the Niños’ lead is shrinking, and their dominance is no longer guaranteed — a realization that has prompted serious reflection.

“That’s what we’re discussing with the coaches during our wrap-up. I will coordinate with them and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) about our current sports program. We might need to hold a sports summit because it’s alarming, even though we retained the overall title,” Ramirez admitted.

BASKETBALL UPSET

The biggest shocker in the CVIRAA came in the secondary boys’ basketball, where Tagbilaran City dethroned Cebu City — a division long considered a powerhouse in this discipline. This loss raised questions about whether Cebu City’s once-unmatched strength in key sports is slipping.

“Other divisions are catching up in many areas, and in some cases, they’ve even surpassed us. We need to map out the problem and come up with a better plan,” Ramirez said.

MODEL PROGRAM

In a surprising twist, Ramirez suspects that Cebu City’s own sports program may have been adopted by rival divisions — and with noticeable success.

“It seems like they’ve used our program as a model. Now, we need to make adjustments because they’re applying the same strategies we’ve developed over the years,” Ramirez explained.

NEGROS ISLAND DEPARTURE

Adding another layer of complexity to Cebu City’s concerns is the impending departure of the Negros Island divisions, which will join the newly formed Negros Island Region (NIR) and establish their own regional meet next year.

This would be seen as a double-edged sword in the coming years for Central Visayas, especially Cebu City which serves as the backbone of the region in Palaro.

This includes contending divisions such as Bayawan, Dumaguete City, Siquijor, Tanjay, Bais, Canlaon, Guihulngan, and Negros Oriental.

From 20 divisions, CVIRAA will be reduced to just 12, stripping Region 7 of potential medal contributors in the Palarong Pambansa.

Dumaguete City alone was a key player in Region 7’s fifth-place finish at last year’s Palaro, contributing multiple gold medals, especially in archery, where standout archer Naina Dominique Tagle bagged five golds.

ADAPT OR FALL BEHIND

Ramirez noted that Cebu City must adapt quickly, not only in athletics and basketball but also in sports where Negros divisions excel — including archery, wrestling, and several others.

“We need to step up, and not just Cebu City — other divisions need to do the same. Losing the Negros divisions is a blow, but it’s also an opportunity for other divisions to showcase their potential,” Ramirez said.

Despite the challenges, Ramirez credited Cebu City for its growth in other sports, particularly wushu, arnis, and wrestling, where the Niños combined for 13 gold medals last week in Bayawan City.

Still, Cebu City sees a rough road ahead more than ever. With divisions like Bohol and Cebu Province catching up and the looming departure of the Negros divisions, the Niños’ can certainly feel the pressure and urgency to act.

