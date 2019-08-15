Melay Libres’ ‘Siging-Siging’ available on online music stores starting Aug. 22

Cebu City, Philippines—Melay Libres’ original composition will be released on online music stores starting August 22, 2019.

The 23-year-old Boholana singer-songwriter confirmed to CDN Digital that she will officially release “Siging-Siging” a year after it became a soundtrack for the short film, “RM301.”

“I hope the listeners can relate to it,” Libres said. “The song can calm their troubled hearts.”

Libres is a native of Maribojoc, Bohol, who is currently based in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

She has been in Cebu City for more than a year to finish Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus.

She is also the lone native from Bohol who made it to the official cut of Visayan Music Awards 2019 held on July 27, 2019, at the Oakridge Pavilion in Mandaue City.

Her song, “Lingi-a,” interpreted by Mix Fenix, ended up third place in the songwriting competition.

The term “Siging-Siging” is a common expression to calm down the children if they are crying or feel scared.

The inspiration behind “Siging-Siging” is from her previous single, “Kapoy Na,” an official entry of Himo’g Huni 2018, a songwriting competition in Bohol.

“Kapoy Na” is a song that talks about heartbreak and chasing someone who does not love you back.

“Siging-Siging is an antidote for ‘Kapoy Na’ and it calms you down and hushes your worries away,” Libres said. “I hope they will appreciate this.” /bmjo