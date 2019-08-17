Cebu City gov’t backs monorail project; Labella assures CCDC endorsement to Neda

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed his full support to the monorail project, which the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has planned to be the backbone of the Integrated Intermodal Transportation System (IITS) in Metro Cebu.

In a press conference on Saturday August 17, Labella assured that Cebu City Development Council (CCDC) would endorse the project to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

The CCDC’s endorsement will be needed by Neda to push through with the project proposal of Udenna Infrastructure Corporation, which was granted the original proponent status for its proposed Cebu Rail Project.

Since the monorail is the backbone of the IITS, the DOTr will need to hasten its construction and implementation if they are to reach the target for partial implementation on 2022, the year DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade promised Cebuanos for the IITS to be functional.

Labella said he would put his faith on the national government that the promised transportation projects would be fully realized in Metro Cebu.

With this, he said the city would do everything to hasten the project including the necessary endorsements for the monorail.

“All national funded projects will need the approval of the local government project, but the DOTr and DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) will do the implementation. Of course, that will be with our collaboration,” he said.

Recently, Labella assigned three focal persons to oversee the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system implementation, which is the first phase of the IITS.

He appointed Engineer Kenneth Carmelita Enriquez, the city engineer; Lawyer June Maratas, head of the Department of General Services (DGS); and Engineer Joel Reston, who will represent the city in the planning of the BRT, since the implementation of the project will center on Cebu City, specifically from the South Road Properties (SRP) to the Cebu I.T. Park in Barangay Apas.

The BRT is expected to be fully functional by 2021, which should precede the other components of the IITS.

The IITS will include a monorail, the BRT, and cable cars with the common station located at the Cebu IT Park. /dbs