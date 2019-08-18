Photo Gallery: Lapu starts reblocking plans for Brgy Ibo fire site

By Doris C. Bongcac | August 18,2019 - 08:07 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City government already started reblocking plans for the urban poor community in Sitio Tacan, Barangay Ibo that was hit by a huge fire on July 21.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said in a Facebook post late night on Saturday, August 17, that they are implementing the “Build-Back-Better” policy at the fire site.

Photos below were grabbed from the Facebook page of Nagiel Bañacia.