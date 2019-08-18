Photo Gallery: Lapu starts reblocking plans for Brgy Ibo fire site
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City government already started reblocking plans for the urban poor community in Sitio Tacan, Barangay Ibo that was hit by a huge fire on July 21.
Nagiel Bañacia, head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said in a Facebook post late night on Saturday, August 17, that they are implementing the “Build-Back-Better” policy at the fire site.
Photos below were grabbed from the Facebook page of Nagiel Bañacia.
