400 from Barangay Bato, Toledo benefit from Therma Visayas medical and dental mission

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Close to 400 residents from Sitio Looc, Barangay Bato, Toledo City benefited from a medical and dental mission organized by AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) in partnership with the Barangay Council of Bato, barangay health workers, and volunteer doctors and dentists from the City Health Office and the Toledo City Hospital.

The activity, which coincided with the sitio’s annual fiesta celebration last August 9, was among the several medical missions TVI has lined up for the second half of the year.

“AboitizPower has really made a positive impact on the community and we greatly appreciate programs like this medical mission because it shows that they really care for us as their neighbors,” Vicente Cabatuan, one of the beneficiaries, said in vernacular.

TVI will conduct a larger medical mission for Barangays Bato, Awihao, and Cabitoonan all in Toledo City in October. The medical missions aim to provide the community access to free healthcare and medicine, especially those who have limited or no access to proper healthcare at all.

AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Visayas, Inc. is the operator of the 340-megawatt Toledo Baseload Power Plant located in Barangay Bato, Toledo City, Cebu. It utilizes the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology to ensure that it delivers reliable, reasonable, and responsibly produced power. The facility is an 80-20 joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corporation and Vivant, Corp. respectively. Together with Therma Luzon, Inc. and Therma South, Inc., the three primarily comprise the Coal Business Unit of AboitizPower. /dcb