Photo Gallery: Ibo fire leaves over 100 families homeless
LOOK: A huge fire woke up residents of Sitio Tacan, Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City shortly after midnight today, July 21.
Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Hadji Samonte of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department said that some residents had to jump from the windows of their homes to escape the inferno.
The Ibo fire was already the third to be reported in Lapu-Lapu City in seven days.
Below are photos taken from the fire site. /Photos grabbed from the Facebook page of Nagiel Bañacia and by Benjie Talisic
