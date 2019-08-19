A Celebration of Talent at CEFBEX Culinary Cup 2019

Now on its 12th year, the Cebu Food and Beverage Expo gears up for another irresistible serving of the freshest food and beverage innovations. This time around, CEFBEX offers foodies and industry professionals a chance to “Experience the Fusion” of the latest F&B innovations and limitless business opportunities. Apart from the wide array of gustatory delights that await at the show, another highly-anticipated highlight of this year’s CEFBEX is the return of the CEFBEX Culinary Cup.

This year’s CEFBEX Culinary Cup brings two exciting competitions that will underscore the culinary prowess of Filipino home cooks and students. First held in 2016, the CEFBEX Culinary Cup: Home Chef Edition was conceived as an endearing homage to the culinary heritage of the region as it gives humble home cooks a chance to showcase their talents and unique family recipes. Meanwhile, the CEFBEX Culinary Cup: Interschool Division has since been positioned as an ideal platform to showcase the skills of students in various categories.

As shared by Jennifer Sibi, the grand winner of last year’s CEFBEX Culinary Cup: Home Chef, “May this event continue to be a source of inspiration for the food and beverage industry players to continually seek innovative ways to improve their products and services and be globally competitive.” Indeed, the CEFBEX Culinary Cup is a wonderful opportunity for its participants to demonstrate their capabilities not only to the region but to the increasingly global network of CEFBEX.

For those who are interested to participate at this year’s Culinary Cup: Home Chef, the competition is open to all residents of Cebu, aged 18 to 60, who have no prior professional culinary experience over the last five years and no formal academic background in cooking. To qualify, interested participants must submit an accomplished participation form with 2×2 picture, a photocopy of their birth certificate, a full body shot in smart casual attire, and an essay detailing one’s reason for joining. Interested participants must submit the following requirements for screening to [email protected] on or before September 6, 2019.

The final round of the competition will be held on October 10 at 3:30pm at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. The grand winner will receive P20,000 in cash along with gift packs and short culinary courses. The second runner up will receive P6,000 in cash and a short culinary course while the third runner up will receive P3,000 in cash and gift packs.

For students who are aspiring to take part in the CEFBEX Culinary Cup: Interschool Division, the competition is open to all students in the Visayan region. The categories include Table Set-Up with Centerpiece, Fruit Carving, Cake Decorating, Pasta Live Cookery, Market Basket, as well as Food Styling and Photography.

Among those who are set to participate at this year’s competition include representatives from the University of San Carlos, Magsaysay Center for Hospitality and Culinary Arts, Philippine School of Culinary Arts, Cebu Institute of Technology, and University of the Visayas. For those who are still interested to participate, a letter of intent must be emailed to [email protected] on or before September 9, 2019.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the 12th Cebu Food and Beverage Expo is happening on October 10 to 13, from 10:00am to 8:00pm at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. To attend the competitions, simply pre-register for a free badge at cefbex.com. For more information, visit cefbex.com or follow @CebuFoodandBeveragesExpo on Facebook and @cefbex on Instagram.