Cebuano officials, environmentalists mourn over their ‘champion’s’ death

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano officials and environmental advocates are mourning over the loss of a champion of their cause, former Environment Secretary Regina “Gina” Lopez.

Lopez succumbed to brain cancer on Monday, August 19. She was 65.

Joselito “Boboi” Costas, a sustainable tourism advocate and former head of the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office, reminisced his encounters with Lopez whom he described as “humble and compassionate.”

“RIP Ms. Gina. Honest-to-goodness public service will never be the same again. While other wealthy celebrities are motivated by money and fame, you choose to be humble and compassionate,” Costas wrote in a post on his Facebook account.

“I remember our exchange of ideas (and frustrations) over lunch and through phone calls and text messages at midnight. “Bring them all together. Walang iwanan,” you would say when we were pressed for project deadlines,” Costas’ post read.

“Rest easy Ms. Gina. You have lived a life,” he added.

Seasoned environmental lawyer Benjamin Cabrido also praised Lopez for choosing to care despite having the ability not to.

“Gina Lopez’ personal net worth in 2017 was P266[million]. She’s rich enough not to care yet (she) chose to live as nature’s foremost steward,” Cabrido said in a Facebook post.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, for her part, said the environmental advocates have lost a champion in Lopez’ death.

Although Garcia was not able to work with Lopez during the latter’s stint as environment secretary, Garcia said she cheered on Lopez efforts against open-dumpsites and her order for the closure of Inayawan Landfill in October 2016.

Lopez, an appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte, sat as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) from June 30, 2016 until May 3, 2017. /dbs