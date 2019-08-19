Ombra cagers rout Walkers in ARQ Builders Cup tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ombra Design + Build debuted in dominant fashion as they trampled the Walkers, 77-56, in the Cebu Premier Basketball League ARQ Builders Cup on Sunday at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Leading the way for the powerhouse squad, which also features former Don Bosco guard Celso Colegado and hotshot Christopher Obeso, as ex-Cebu Institute of Technology-University standout Joshua dela Cerna, who scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds, issued two assists and had four blocks and four steals.

In other games, the Hard Court Kings defeated the Picnic Rhinos, 97-61, behind Rannel Cortes’ 25 points. Freeasia/Cyria’s Kandingan also had a successful weekend as they beat the Digilink Marketing/Frontrow, 67-60, thanks largely to the efforts of Francis Espenilla who had 15 points.

Another loaded squad, the Journey to Recovery Cebu Rehab and Treatment Center, also pulled off a lopsided win, crushing the Vipers, 91-61. Former University of the Visayas Baby Lancer Nelson Peralta paced the winning side with 19 points.

The OCCCI got 25 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals from former UV Green Lancer, Christian Bolano, to tow his team to an 81-69 victory over the TFTC-4W Brothers./dbs