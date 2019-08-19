Leonen says no to automatic nomination as SC chief justice

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen has declined his nomination for the Chief Justice post.

“I would like to confirm that Justice Marvic Leonen has declined his automatic nomination as Chief Justice of the Philippines,” SC Spokesman Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka said.

“Justice Leonen did not state any reason in declining his nomination,” he added.

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin will leave his post upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 on October 18.

Leonen is one of five most senior associate justices of the Supreme Court. The five most senior justices are automatically nominated for the chief justice post but they have to accept the nomination or they will not be considered a candidate. /kga