Police solicit Cebuanos support in fight against human trafficking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police on its own are incapable of putting an end to the trafficking of women and children.

Police Captain Arizien Otida, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they need the help of the Cebuanos to already put and end to to this kind of abuse.

“Let’s work hand in hand,” she said in an interview this morning, August 19.

Read More: 27 women rescued, 3 pimps nabbed in a KTV bar raid

Otida said that while they try to intensify their campaign against human trafficking, the police also need the help of the Cebuanos to make sure that this will work.

People on the ground, she said, should share information on establishments and individuals who traffic women and even children to put an end to their illegal activities.

“Manalihog lang mi og naa man gani makakita ninyo nga mga persons who are bringing minors in this kind of places specially if dili related aning mga tawhana, palihog report sa kapolisan aron matabangan nato,” said Otida.

(We are asking the public to immediately report to the police if ever you would see people who escort minors to KTVs especially if these persons are not related to the minors that they bring with them.)

Quoting the outcome of police investigation, Otida said that the trafficking of women and minors have started to resurfaced in entertain joints in Cebu City.

She admitted that going against human traffickers is not an easy job for the police. They also need the public’s help in order to perform their jobs well.

Otida said that they are coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWD) to make sure that those rescued from bars and other entertainment joints are given proper attention and opportunities to start anew.

They are working with DSWD in crafting development programs for the rescued victims while they also want the parents of the victims to be part of the government’s intervention program.

“Kinahanglan atoa gyud batayan atong mga kabatanonan karon labi na kay daghan kaayo ang influences,” said Otida.

(We need to monitor the activities of the youth to deter them from going with people who are bad influences.)

Personnel from CCPO’s Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) and social workers from DSWD rescued 27 women and minors aged as young as 15-years-old from the Lyrics Family KTV bar and pizza located along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City late night on Saturday, August 17.

The operation also led to the arrest of three pimps, one of which was a 16-year-old boy.

Otida said that the police continue to determine if they should also include the minor in the complaint for the violation of the anti-traffic in persons law that they would file against the two other pimps. /dcb