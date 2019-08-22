Two Silliman University graduates top 2019 Nutrition and Dietitian licensure exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two students from Silliman University in Dumaguete City topped the 2019 Nutrition and Dietitian licensure examination held last August 18 and 19, 2019.

Joshua Tingson Ferido took the sixth spot with a score of 89.35 percent while Christian Denzel Sagun placed 10th with an 88.70 percent score in the exams.

Grace Eunice Salvacion from the Adventist University of the Philippines in Silang, Cavite topped the exams garnering a score of 90.95 percent.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission, 980 passed out of 1,517, who took the exams in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, and Zamboanga.

The PRC released the results at 7 p.m. on August 22./dbs