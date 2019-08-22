Two Silliman University graduates top 2019 Nutrition and Dietitian licensure exams

By Alven Marie A. Timtim |August 22,2019 - 08:48 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two students from Silliman University in Dumaguete City topped the 2019 Nutrition and Dietitian licensure examination held last August 18 and 19,  2019.

Joshua Tingson Perido of Silliman University placed sixth in the 2019 Nutrition and Dietitian Licensure Examinations. | Contributed photo

Joshua Tingson Ferido took the sixth spot with a score of 89.35 percent while Christian Denzel Sagun placed 10th with an 88.70 percent score in the exams.

Christian Denzel Sagun also a Silliman University graduate got the 10th spot in the exams. | Contributed photo

Grace Eunice Salvacion from the Adventist University of the Philippines in Silang, Cavite topped the exams garnering a score of 90.95 percent.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission, 980 passed out of 1,517, who took the exams in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, and Zamboanga.

The PRC released the results at 7 p.m. on August 22./dbs

