12 football teams in Bohol to play in Engineer’s Cup in October

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 12 teams in Bohol have confirmed their participation to the 2019 Engineer’s Cup slated for October 2019.

This was confirmed by Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) grassroots committee head, Engineer Nilo Ferraren.

Ferraren together with other CVFA officers visited Bohol to meet with coaches and among the things they discussed was the tournament.

The 12 teams are Alicia FC, Sagbayan FC, Garcia Hernandez FC, Panglao Dolfins, Tagbilaran Phoenix FC, Bohol United FC, Sierra Bullones FC, University of Bohol, Holy Name University, Matrix United, Jagna FC and Carmen FC.

According to Ferraren, this 11-A-Side tournament for Boys 12 Born 2007 is supported by Bohol Governor Arthur Yap.

“He is open to give full support to Bohol Football, and the CVFA especially for the two major tournament in Bohol. He promised to give customized trophies and medals for the Engineer’s Cup and will support all confirmed teams for their transportation,” said Ferraren.

He added that the governor also assured of developing the football field for the Engineer’s Cup.

The tournament is one of the activities to further develop the grassroots of Bohol football. It will also serve as preparation for the Bohol Provincial DepEd Meet./dbs