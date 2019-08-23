Coast Guard cancels trips to and from Cebu’s Camotes Islands

By Alven Marie A. Timtim | August 23,2019 - 09:57 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines–After announcing cancelled trips of small vessels to Bohol and Leyte from Cebu, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas also declared the suspension of trips to and from Camotes Islands.

Camotes Islands is composed of three major islands (Poro, Pacijan and Ponson) and one minor islet (Tulang).

The groups of islands has four municipalities.

The towns of Poro and Tudela are located on Poro Island, while San Francisco town is on Pacijan Island. Tulang islet is part of San Francisco.

The Municipality of Pilar is located on Ponson Island.

The following are the suspended trips as of Friday, August 23, 2019:

1. MBCA KCQ – From Bokok Wharf to Esperanza Por, Cebu via Ormoc City (Time of departure: 6 a.m.)

2. JUNMAR 2 – From Pilar to Poro Camotes Island

(Time of departure: 5:30 a.m.)

3. JUNMAR 4 – From Pilar, Camotes to Ormoc City

(Time of departure: 7 a.m.)

PCG-7 said there are reports of stranded passengers that reached their station. / celr