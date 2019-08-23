Body found floating in the waters of Cordova town

By Alven Marie A. Timtim | August 23,2019 - 09:39 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A dead body was found floating in the waters of Shell Island in Cordova town around 7:43 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Shell Island is considered part of the Municipality of Cordova and is located across the Mactan channel.

The island used to house an oil depot.

The Cordova Police are still conducting investigations at time of this writing. / celr