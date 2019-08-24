Marla Alforque: The queen is a public school teacher  

By Michelle Joy Padayhag, Photos by Gerard Francisco and Enrique Bejar | August 24,2019 - 08:50 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With just days before the candidates of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2019 were to be presented, Marla Alforque was convinced to join as the lead dancer of Kabkaban Festival of her home city in the south, Carcar.

Even as she was no stranger to past beauty tilts, having worn the crown as the Sinulog Festival Queen in 2017, it was still nerve wracking for Alforque since she only has four days to prepare her and her group’s dance routine.

That last minute decision made on last Monday, August 19, and the long hours of practice and rehearsals to perfect the routine in just four days, paid off.

On Friday night, August 23, Alforque was crowned the Pasigardo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2019 in the coronation night held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

For Alforque, the decision to join the search is her way of giving back to Carcar City and also a new learning experience for her as a beauty queen.

“I feel very happy. I did not [want to have] any expectation in this quest though I already have the experience [because] we are 29 candidates. We are all beautiful and they know how to dance,” she told reporters after she was crowned past 10 p.m. on Friday.

Alforque, however, was already a favorite to win the crown. Before she bagged the title, she was the winner in two special awards — Best in Group Production Presentation and Best in Festival Costume.

It was challenging for her to win the crown since she was expected to be the top contender because of her pageant experiences.

Alforque was not only the Sinulog Festival Queen in 2017. The same year, she was named Reyna ng Aliwan. The competition was part of Aliwan Fiesta, an annual gathering of all festivals held in Pasay, Metro Manila. In 2018, she also joined Miss Philippines Earth, representing Cebu City, and made it to the Top Ten.

Despite being a titleholder, Alforque was still nervous and afraid competing for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2019.

After all, she has now taken a path outside of the beauty pageant world: as a public school teacher in Carcar City, which she started after her stint with Miss Earth Philippines as part of her long term goal to pursue a Master’s Degree in Education.

Alforque, an Education graduate of Cebu Technological University-Argao campus, said she had to manage her time between dance rehearsals and her job as Technology and Livelihood Education (TLE) teacher at Tal-ut National High School.

“Nahadlok kaayo ko. Wala ko katulog kay even sa balay (I was so afraid. I had no sleep because even if I was at home). I had to practice (my dance steps),” the 23-year-old beauty queen said.

But Alforque believed her victory happened not just because she worked hard at it, but because she got help from heaven.

For her, faith and prayers to the Lord made her win the competition.

“I always keep on my pocket a photo of the late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot,” she said.

Catholic Archbishop Camomot was a native of Carcar City who is now a step closer to sainthood.

Aside from her faith, Alforque also recognized the support she got from the Carcar City Government and the Carcaranons.

Alforque brought home a total of P50,000 in prizes — P20,00 for winning the title; another P20,00o for Best in Festival Costume and P10,000 for Best in Group Production Presentation.

Completing the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2019 court were Kiara Liane Wellington of Sugat Kabanhawan Festival from Minglanilla (first runner-up), Jesselle Saniel of Halad Inasal Festival from Talisay City (second runner-up), Charlene D. Canoy of Hinulawan Festival from Toledo City (third runner-up), and Hydie Sarcauga of La Torta Festival from Argao (fourth runner-up).

The candidates were judged through beauty, face, and figure (25 points); opening production (20 points); group production presentation (30 points); and solo presentation (25 points).

Judges in the competition were Angelo Manapsal, dance choreographer of the University of the Visayas Dance Group; Marichu Tellano, deputy executive director of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA); Corazon Agustin, board of director for Philippine Folk Dance Society; and Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Tiffany Janson.

Responsibility, lesson learned

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is a gathering of all festivals in Cebu. It started in 2008 and a brainchild of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen is one of the highlights of the event, a search for the female lead dancer.

The winner will be tasked to promote responsibility, leadership, and tourism development in Cebu province.

With Alforque winning the crown, she wants to use her title to promote the tourism industry of Cebu to the international market.

She wants to visit all the towns and cities of Cebu learned everything about their culture and tourist spots that she can share to others, especially to her students.

Alforque, 23, a native of Barangay Valencia of her city, is the first Carcaron to bring home the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen crown for Carcar City.

Previous winners were Keana Mae Sumido of Halad Inasal Festival of Talisay City (2012), Mary Lorenz Goyenechea of Halad Inasal Festival of Talisay City (2011), Janine Dagcutan of Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal (2010), Jey Ann Avenido of Haladaya Festival of Daanbantayan (2009), and Chelo Mae Timtim of Siloy Festival of Alcoy (2008).

Her quest for the crown also taught her lessons, especially the doubts she heard from other people.

“I actually did not mind (what people say). I do not want to refuse this offer because this is another opportunity for me,” Alforque told the reporters.

Her biggest learning out of this competition? “Believe in yourself.”

“Wala’y laing mo salig sa imong kaugalingon but ikaw ra. Ikaw ang mo dala sa imong kaugalingon and mo presentar sa stage,” Alforque added.

(You only have yourself to believe in when no one else will. You carry yourself and perform by yourself on stage.)

After Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2019, Alforque will begin her journey in Binibining Cebu 2019.

She will be trained by Kagandahang Flores (KF) Camp of Cebu and managed by Stacy’s Model Management.

Alforque will still represent Carcar City for Binibining Cebu 2019. /elb

Here is the full list of special award winners:

Miss Photogenic: Kiffaia Al-Zair of Bonga Festival (Sibonga)

Miss Friendship: Evwina Basan of Sikoy-sikoy Festival (San Fernando)

Best in Fun Wear: Gabriella Carballo Panagtagbo Festival (Mandaue City)

Best in Group Production: Marla Alforque of Kabkaban Festival (Carcar City)

Best Solo Performer: Jesselle Saniel of Halad Inasal Festival (Talisay City)

Best in Festival Costume: Marla Alforque of Kabkaban Festival (Carcar City)

Best Festival Costume Designer: Richardson Apayla for Hinulawan Festival (Toledo City)