Boy, 3, twirls baton like a pro

CEBU CITY, Philippines—How good are you in the field of baton twirling?

Heroke Glen Pacis Barela, 3, wearing a pair of slippers and a simple shirt-and-pants outfit, proved that he need not be part of a marching band to show his excellent ability in baton twirling.

During the Tigaon Civic Parade in Tigaon, Camarines Sur on August 7, Heroke was filmed by teacher Charie Chavez of San Rafael National High School as he was showing what he can do with the baton.

While baton twirling is a common sight among majorettes in school marching bands, it is unusual to see a three-year-old boy with the coordination and grace to pull off a performance in front of the public.

Innocent but clearly interested and absorbed at what he was doing, Heroke confidently showed people how he can dance with confidence using his sister’s baton.

Chavez, the school teacher who took the 48-second video, said the people in the school were fascinated upon seeing Heroke perform.

The boy attended the Tigaon Civic Parade with his sister and mother.

Heroke’s sister is majorette, who is trained in baton twirling, gymnastics and dancing.

He learned baton twirling from watching his sister and from practicing using the same baton.

“The school was celebrating the Tigaon Civic Parade. While I was busy walking around [inspecting things, getting things done], I saw him dancing. I was very amazed [at his ability] and [so I] took a quick video,” Chavez tells CDN Digital.

Heroke’s unscheduled and unexpected performance is now being viewed and shared by social media netizens who are praising the boy for his talent.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, Heroke’s video already earned 2,500 comments, 6,200 reactions and 13,000 shares.

Can you do what Heroke can do? / celr