Two men nabbed with P2M shabu in Tejero

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Police Office’s Waterfront police confiscated suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth close to P2 million from two men in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at 2:25 p.m. today, August 24.

Arrested were Arvin Barentos, 38, of Minglanilla town; and Weamsy Bayang, 20, from Banawa in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Police Major Jomar Pomarejos of the Waterfront Police Station said they would continue to investigate where the two men sourced their shabu weighing 300 grams.

This was the third anti-drug operation by Cebu City police in less than 24 hours.

Shabu valued at around P4 million were also confiscated in separate operations in Barangays Ermita and Pasil late night on Friday, August 23, and earlier today. | dcb