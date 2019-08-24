Apo Cement donates kitchen equipment, ingredients to Brgy Tinaan residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Some residents of Barangay Tinaan in Naga City availed of the livelihood program offered by Apo Cement Corp. (APO) and have already started to produce and sell processed food.

Members of the Anak Naga, Angat Naga (AN2P) used the kitchen equipment, ingredients and other food processing materials donated by Apo Cement.

Atty. Lysander Castillo of the company’s public affairs office led the turn over of the donation to Naga City Administrator Arthur Villamor and Tinaan officials led by Barangay Captain Teodoro Cantal Jr.

The livelihood program is part of APO’s Social Development Management Program (SDMP) for 2019. It designed in such a way that the AN2P beneficiaries will be able to develop and manage their own food businesses and help augment their family income in the long-run. | dcb

The photos below were contributed by APO Cement Corp.