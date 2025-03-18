NBA: Knicks storm back to beat Miami

NEW YORK — Mikal Bridges scored 28 points, Josh Hart tied a franchise record with his eighth triple-double this season and the New York Knicks beat Miami 116-95 on Monday night, sending the Heat to their first eight-game losing streak of coach Erik Spoelstra’s career.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points for the Knicks, who fell behind 12-0, then completely turned around the game after Towns scored 15 straight in the second quarter. New York won the season series 3-0 for its first sweep of Miami since 1992-93.

ROCKETS 144, 76ERS 137

New York led by six midway though the third quarter when the game was delayed for the court to be cleaned up after a fan vomited. The Knicks outscored the Heat 24-6 after the delay to lead 88-64 heading into the fourth.

In Houston Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. had 30 points apiece and Houston rallied for an overtime victory over Philadelphia, extending their season-best winning streak to seven games.

The Rockets trailed by as many as 25 points and never led in regulation before their late rally.

Houston was up by six points after opening overtime with a 9-3 run. Quentin Grimes made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 140-137 with less than 2½ minutes left in OT.

But Alperen Sengun made two free throws with just over a minute left before Aaron Holiday added two more with 12.1 seconds remaining, making it 144-137 and securing the win.

The Rockets trailed by eight with less than a minute to go in the fourth before using a 10-2 run to tie it at 131, forcing overtime.

PACERS 132, TIMBERWOLVES 130

In Minneapolis, Obi Toppin’s fourth 3-pointer of overtime came with 3.5 seconds left to lift short-handed Indiana over Minnesota, ending the Timberwolves’ eight-game winning streak.

Toppin had a season-high 34 points on 7-for-10 shooting from deep to help the Pacers win without their top six scorers down the stretch. Four starters were out. Andrew Nembhard was ejected in the third quarter, and Bennedict Mathurin fouled out in the fourth.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 of his 38 points after halftime for the Timberwolves, who led by five with a minute left in overtime until Thomas Bryant hit a 3. Edwards missed from deep, Toppin hit his clutch shot and Julius Randle’s fadeaway fell short at the buzzer.

PISTONS 127, PELICANS 81

In New Orleans, Cade Cunningham had 24 points and eight assists, and Detroit routed New Orleans.

Simone Fontecchio scored 23 points for Detroit, which had dropped four of six.

Zion Williamson had 30 points for New Orleans, and Yves Missi finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Williamson also grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots.

The Pelicans lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Cunningham scored 17 points to help Detroit to a 63-32 halftime lead. Fontecchio had 18 points in the second half.

