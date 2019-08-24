Minglanilla cops rescue 11 minors for violation of curfew ordinance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The police in Minglanilla town rescued 11 minors, most of whom were found drinking in beer joints which they visited past 10 p.m. on Friday, August 23.

A press released posted on the official Facebok page of the Minglanilla Police Station CCPO PRO-7 at 6 p.m. today, August 24, said that the minors were rounded up for the violation of municipal ordinance No. 46-04 that imposes a 10 p.m. curfew on minors.

The violators were brought to the police station where they were fetched by their parents and guardians.

“Said minors were properly turned over to their guardian after (they) executed an undertaking that they (will) abide with the provision of said ordinance,” the advisory added.

Violators of the ordinance passed in 1992 were brought to the police station for release to their parents or guardians during the first offense.

A corresponding fine and a certain number of hours rendered for community service will be imposed on second time offenders, the police advisory said.

The advisory quoted Police Captain June Tabigo-on, the acting chief of police, saying that implementation of the town’s curfew ordinance is part of the municipal police station’s anti-criminality campaign.

More photos grabbed from the Minglanilla Police Station Facebook page.