Sawang Calero woman urged: Check if dead man found in Cordova is her missing brother

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman from Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City has asked the Cebu City police about the dead man found floating on Shell Island in Cordova town on August 23.

Police Staff Sergeant Alvin Sisles of the San Nicolas Police Station or Cebu City’s Police Station 6, said that three women visited the station at past 8 p.m. today, August 24 and asked about the description of the unidentified dead man.

The women were referring to unidentified dead man with a gunshot wound in the neck, who was found floating face down and with his hands tied on his back with a nylon rope. The body was found at past 7 a.m. on August 23 on a rocky portion of Shell Island.

Read more: Families with missing member urged: Check if dead man found in Cordova waters is their kin

One of the women claimed that her brother had been missing since he last asked permission to attend the fiesta in Cordova town last August 16.

Sisles said that they then called the Cordova Police to ask for a description of the unidentified man.

The Cordova Police described the unidentified man as wearing a pink T-shirt, a pair of surfer’s shorts, and about 5’’4 in height.

The victim also has a fish tattoo at the right arm, and a cross tattoo on both legs.

Sisles said the woman, who had a missing brother, told them that the unidentified man could possibly be his missing brother since he also had similar tattoos in those parts of the body.

One of the women, who claimed to be the neighbor of the one whose brother was missing, said that the missing brother had a fish tattoo on his right arm.

Sisles said that he referred the women to the Cordova police and advised them to go at the Cordova Police Station in Mactan Island, check and confirm if indeed the dead man was the missing brother.

He said that the Cordova police were waiting for the women to visit their office so that they could accompany them to the Surelife Memorial Services in Lapu-Lapu City where the body of the victim was brought./dbs