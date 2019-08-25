Bohol governor heads province’s tripartite industrial peace council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bohol Governor Arthur Yap now heads the province’s Tripartite Industrial Peace Council (TIPC).

Yap took over as chairman of the Bohol TIPC, replacing former governor Edgar Chatto, according to a press statement of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas.

Chatto, who is now the representative of the first district of Bohol, expressed optimism over the future of the council.

He said he could foresee more promising developments in the coming years most especially in Bohol’s tourism industry.

During Chatto’s stint as the BTIPC chairman, the Bohol provincial government allocated an annual budget for the BTIPC.

The council also participated actively in all DOLE-related activities, especially during the conduct of the Labor Day Celebration and other programs that support to the prevention and elimination of child labor such as the Project Angel.

DOLE-7 Regional Director Salome Siaton lauded the efforts exerted by former BTIPC Chairman Chatto.

“All the contributions made by the BTIPC under the leadership of Congressman Chatto did not go unnoticed. And for that, we are very grateful,” Siaton said.” We’re confident that with Governor Yap being the new chairman, the council will still be able to sustain its strength and vivacity.”

The BTIPC’s five sub-sectors include that of the academe; tourism; construction and related services; wholesale and retail; and the Anda-TIPC.

During the turnover ceremony, the election for new sets of BITC officers and subsectors was also held.

The TIPC is tasked to formulate proposals and recommendations on labor, economic and social concerns and to monitor the full implementation and compliance with provisions of tripartite instruments and social accords.

Major DOLE issuances and issues on labor and employment are being processed in the TIPC as well./dbs