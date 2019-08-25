Las Piñas school’s Lakambini winner’s national costume showcases rich history of PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippines is a country full of colors.

From the culture to the places down to the food, the Philippines is a country that is breathing life.

And what better way to showcase the rich history of the Philippines than to imprint them in a lovely gown.

Hannah Magdales, 16, and a senior high school student of the University of Perpetual Help, in Las Piñas City, wowed the audience and the netizens with the gown she wore as her national costume during a pageant in school.

“It was on August 20 when I joined the Lakan at Lakambini 2019 in our school, the gown was made by my friend, Kyle Bocolan that highlighted the history of the Philippines,” said Magdales.

Her national costume wowed the audience because of how it can be transformed from a simple-looking Filipiniana gown to something that’s more big and lavish.

From the first glance, you can see that the imprints are from the moment Filipino women sewed the Philippine flag, and when Magdales pulls the string on her side, you can see the entire evolution of the Flags of the Philippines. And when she turns, the back piece will show the different historical events that took place in the Philippines, like the battle of Mactan, the raising of the flag in Kawit, Cavite and the KKK revolution.

In an excerpt in her post on Facebook, Magdales shared that this was her first time to join a pageant and was even surprised of taking home the crown as Ms. Lakambini 2019.

“Out of all the 16 beautiful aspiring lakambinis who competed, masaya po ako sa aking naabot sa aking kauna-unahang pageant,” said Magdales.

Magdales showcased how a young lady like her could still educate the youth of the rich history of the Philippines in ways she knew she could, and in this case through a pageant.

The post has already reached 610 comments, 4,000 reactions, and 4,200 shares as of August 25 at 9:40 a.m.

Mabuhay ka, Hannah! /dbs