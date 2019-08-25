CPPO chief puts 2-hour street crowd estimate of Pasigarbo parade at 5,000

CEBU CITY, Philippines —At least 5,000 people are seen along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City to watch the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on August 25.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) chief, said in a press briefing that this was their crowd estimate as of 4 p.m. this day, August 25.

Mariano, however, said that he would be expecting the crowd to increase as there were still 20 more contingents performing on the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo parade route from the Capitol area to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

He also said that the 5,000 crowd estimate did not include yet those inside the CCSC.

He also said that no crimes or emergencies were reported to police stations as of past 4 p.m.

Mariano said that 1,000 police officers had been deployed to secure the parade route area where contingents would also perform their street dancing and the CCSC as well.

Police officers from Cebu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City and Bohol Province augmented the Cebu Provincial Police officers securing the Pasigarbo Sa Sugbo festival./dbs