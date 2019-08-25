PHOTO GALLERY: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019 street dance parade begins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019 street dance performance kicked off this Sunday afternoon with the 44 participating contingents from the different towns and cities of Cebu province parading through Osmeña Boulevard in colorful theme-inspired costumes.

The contingents danced their way from the Cebu Provincial Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), passing by five judging stations along the over 2-kilometer parade route.

The contingents end their street dance routine at the 5th judging station at the grandstand of the CCSC.

They will also compete in the Grand Ritual Showdown at 6 p.m. at the CCSC. They will be competing for the following awards: Best in Andas, Best Decorated Audio Van, Best in Costume, Best in Street Dancing and the Best in Ritual Showdown where the top five performers will be named.

Here are some snapshots of their street dance performances: