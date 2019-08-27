P23 million illegal drugs seized in three separate drug raids 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—More than P23 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by police after a series of buy-and-bust operations from August 26 to August 27.

The series of drug raids, which arrested three suspects, were conducted by operatives from the Guadalupe Police and Mambaling Police in coordination with Mandaue City Police from 6 p.m on August 26 to a few minutes past midnight on August 27.

Police arrested Myla Obatay Delumbar, 29, inside her home inside her home in Sitio Lumbani, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City around 6 p.m. on August 26.

White crystalline substance, believed to be shabu, were seized in Delumbar’s possession.

The illegal drugs were enclosed in one medium-sized pack and one large blue plastic pack which weighed 1.34 kilograms with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P7.0312 million.

Police Major Dindo Juanito Alaras, chief of Guadalupe Police, said they have been monitoring Delumbar for more than a month before the operation.

Alaras said Delumbar is considered a high-value target as her area of drug disposal is around Metro Cebu.

Alaras said Delumbar was originally from Barangay Pasil. With her mother and baby, she moved to Barangay Guadalupe in June 2019.

At 6:10 p.m., a joint operation of operatives from Guadalupe Police and Mandaue City Police arrested Delumbar’s cohort, Vicente Dungog Jr., along the highway of Sitio Mahusay, Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City.

At least 2.15 kilograms of suspected shabu were seized from Dungog with an estimated DDB value of P14.65 million.

Dungog, 32, is a resident of Sitio Lumbani, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. .

The arrest of Dungog was a follow-up operation from the police’s raid of Delumbar’s house, according to Alaras.

Alaras said Delumbar and Dungog were listed as high-value targets of the region as they are members of a bigtime drug syndicate in Cebu.

Meanwhile, Mambaling Police arrested Nelson Booc, 33, a few minutes after midnight on August 27.

The arrest was made at Spoliarium Street, Sitio San Vicente in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Booc, who also lives in the same area, used to be a waiter of a catering service company in the city.

He said he resorted to selling illegal drugs as it gives him higher pay.

Police Corporal Emmalyn Labating of Mambaling Police Station said they confiscated at least 255 grams of suspected shabu from Booc with an estimate DDB value of P1.7 million.

The three suspects will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act. / celr