Registration continues for Chauncey Basketball Open Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A whopping P50,000 will be given to the champion team in the very first staging of the Chauncey Basketball Open Tournament at the Magay Gym in Compostela town next month, September 2019.

The tournament is being organized by Chauncey Basketball owner Tyrone Anthony Bayle and league commissioner, John Parija.

To date, 12 teams have given their confirmation to join the tournament. The organizers have set a limit of 20 teams.

Teams must be composed of a maximum of 15 players. Registration fee is pegged at P5,000.

The cut-off date for registration is on September 8 with the tentative date for the tournament’s start is on September 21, 2019.

The runner-up team will bag P20,000.

There will also be prizes for Best in Uniform, Best Muse and the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). / celr