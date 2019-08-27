Understanding adopted dogs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Rescuing a dog is one of the most rewarding feelings one can have.

But along with rescuing and adopting a dog is the responsibility in understanding them and to take it easy and walk with them as they move along in their lives.

Rescued dogs are the ones who were exposed to the harsh realities of life.

From braving the streets and scavenging for food in the dumpster down to being physically abused by their owners, these dogs have gone to hell and back.

If you choose to accept these angels into your homes, here are some of the things you should know about understanding them:

Fear— once you take them home, they will not immediately feel at home and would even bark at the other members of your family because of the fear that they are not in a safe place. They still feel the need to put their walls up because of the experiences that they have gone through. So, no, they don’t hate you, they just want to know you and it takes time. Be patient with them, it helps.

Going out of the house— this is one of the reasons why most rescued dogs are sent back to the shelter. They already have developed this feeling of being a prisoner and would just want to break free. What you can do is to make them feel like this is already their home and that they are safe here than elsewhere.

Hard to train— some of the adopted or rescued dogs are hard to train because they are not used to following someone’s command. But more often than not some adopted dogs are also very quick in catching the gist of the training because they feel that they are now part of something, and that they need to show that they belong to their new home.

Socializing— they have the tendency to be very territorial and would just want to have you all for themselves, and when you socialize them with others, they usually become aggressive. That just needs a little time for them to finally gel with others especially other dogs.

Follows you around— there have been stories of rescued or adopted dogs following their owners around and some owners have become suspicious about it. But to explain this, some dogs have been left alone one too many times that they have developed trust issues with some of the people they grow close with. So, do whatever you can to reassure them that you are not like those who leave.

Adopted and rescued dogs are just like those dogs we buy on pet shops. They also need the exact the same affection and care.

They too deserve a second chance in life and a better life to live with you as their new best friend. /dbs