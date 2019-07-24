Group urges dog lovers: Adopt don’t shop

Cebu City, Philippines— A group of individuals who are dedicated to saving stray dogs in Cebu are urging the public to adopt local mixed breed dogs, also known as Aspins or Asong Pinoys, instead of buying imported purebred dogs.

Gretel Eleazar, the founder of Saving Strays Cebu, told CDN Digital that Aspins are just like purebred dogs. They are loving, caring, and loyal.

“Aspins are representations of who we are as Filipinos. Love local, love our own,” she said. “Aspins are no different from other dogs. If treated right, Aspins are exceptionally faithful to their owners as if they are grateful for the kindness and attention they receive.”

Here are more reasons why adopting an Aspin is a good choice:

They need us

Most aspins are just found in the streets, scavenging for food and water. Once you give them a home, they will be able to feel that they are loved, and that they, too, can love someone and offer them protection.

Uniqueness

They are beautiful in their own way. They don’t normally look the same but with their own distinct features, you know that your Aspin is different from all the other dogs, not only physically but also emotionally.

Smart

Since most of them are from the streets, they are smart and wise enough to be taught tricks, both for fun and for security purposes. They tend to be more protective of their family because they have a heart of gold.

Helping the community

When you choose to adopt an Aspin from the pound or from dog-friendly organizations in your community, you are helping the community lessen the street dog population. Hitting two birds with one stone: You save the community and save a dog at the same time.

Loving

Just like any other dogs, Aspins give 100 percent of their love to their owners, who they see as their family. Their grateful hearts will shine all their lives.

