Good starts for Petra Simon, Beer Boylets

Cebu City, Philippines—The Petra Simon Tradesmen and the Beer Boylets came up with victories at the start of the Sarap Mag Babad SMB League Season 2 on Tuesday night, August 27, 2019, at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along General Maxilom Avenue here.

The Trademen crushed the Chocopie, 103-64, in a dominant performance that was led by prolific wingman Paul Martin Gabatan, who had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Justin delos Reyes, who added 13 markers spiked by three triples.

The Beer Boylets, on the other hand, pulled away late in the game to author a 79-68 win over Undrafted.

Eros Pilapil had himself quite the ballgame as he produced 26 points, eight rebounds, five steals and a blocked shot to push his team to the win.

The loss spoiled the 36-point outburst of Undrafted’s Jaydee Ermita. /bmjo