Expect ‘different’ CIT-U team in this year’s Cesafi

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats will be leaning on an all-local crew to try and make some noise this season in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament, which opens on August 31, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Wildcats fielded a couple of foreign players during the preseason Partner’s Cup but neither had the requisite paperwork that is needed to play in the regular season, thus forcing brand new head coach Edsel Vallena to go with an all-local squad.

Vallena, a seasoned veteran of a coach, recognizes the disadvantage that his team has but vowed that the Wildcats will definitely scratch and claw in every game this season.

“I can say that we are definitely at a disadvantage because the other teams’ imports are big and strong but we are bent on showing everyone that this is a different CIT-U squad now. We are not going to just lay down, we are going to fight,” boldly declared Vallena.

Vallena, who was the coach responsible for bringing the Wildcats to the Cesafi finals in 2001, will largely lean on his veteran players — marksman Jemcerson Sable, high-scoring forward Jesse Aloro, Jr., and crafty lefty, Mark Christian Kong, to lead the team this season.

“We’re more prepared than last year. We’re more competitive. We only have four players returning from last year but I know that we’ll really fight,” said Kong.

Aside from the aforementioned trio, also expected to lead the squad is nifty playmaker, JC Escalona. The wily point guard may only be a rookie in the Cesafi but he is already an experienced floor general, who has spent the last few years playing in “panalay” leagues all over the region.

CIT-U will also be showcasing a number of talented rookies in Karl Malone Ventura, John Jabonete, Edward Clarete, Didoy Proel and Eds Vallena. /bmjo