Two men in Lapu police watchlist nabbed in buy-bust operation
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two men were arrested for the possession of six plastic sachets of suspected shabu worth P204, 000 at around 6:20 a.m. today, August 28, in a buy-bust operation while in Sitio Sangi New Road, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.
Arrested were Nilda “Mik-Mik” Bernardo and Jericho “Jigs” Solano.
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said in a Facebook post this morning that the two suspects were listed on the watchlist of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).
Confiscated from their possession were the six plastic packs of shabu weighing at least 30 grams, the buy-bust money and cash amounting to P800.
A complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is now being prepared against the suspects.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.