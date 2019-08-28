Two men in Lapu police watchlist nabbed in buy-bust operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two men were arrested for the possession of six plastic sachets of suspected shabu worth P204, 000 at around 6:20 a.m. today, August 28, in a buy-bust operation while in Sitio Sangi New Road, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

Arrested were Nilda “Mik-Mik” Bernardo and Jericho “Jigs” Solano.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said in a Facebook post this morning that the two suspects were listed on the watchlist of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).

Confiscated from their possession were the six plastic packs of shabu weighing at least 30 grams, the buy-bust money and cash amounting to P800.

A complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is now being prepared against the suspects.