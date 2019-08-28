Not familiar with Cebu’s jeepney route codes? Let this five-year-old kid help you

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Jeepneys are still the among the popular means of public transportation in the country.

Just like in other cities in the country, jeepneys in Cebu follow number codes to determine their respective routes.

If you’re new in town, memorizing these codes could be quite challenging. Even some true-blue Cebuanos get confused with the current route codes of Cebu.

But not this kid from Lapu-Lapu, who was filmed showing his mastery of the route codes while being “interviewed” in a faculty room of a Cebu school. The kid was even preoccupied with a gadget while answering all the questions.

Watch the video here:

A video of a five-year-old boy from Cebu showing off his mastery of Cebu's jeepney route codes is currently making rounds online. DI GYUD MA SAAG NING BATAA! 💯A video of a five-year-old boy from Cebu showing off his mastery of Cebu's jeepney route codes is currently making rounds online. Nag duwa pa gani og cellphone, oh? Kaya ba ninyo ni buhaton? | Video courtesy of Jewish Araneta Merin #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年8月27日周二

The kid in the video is Paul Josef Pagaran Elcullada, a kindergarten student of the Cebu Normal University. He was filmed by one of his godmothers, Jewish Araneta Merin, who is also a teacher in the school.

So how did he memorize the route codes?

The boy’s father, Renan Olojan Elcullada, told CDN Digital that his only child is a very curious kid and would always ask the jeep route numbers whenever they commute.

“Nakat-on na siya everytime manakay mi ug taxi or car sa iyang tita. Mag ask na siya permi sa route sa jeep, makabasa na man siya sa number like 12L. Mu ask dayon na siya asa na paiingon,” says Renan.

(He learned about it every time we took a taxi or car with his aunt. He always asks the route of the jeep because he can read numbers like 12L. He would then ask where that route code goes.)

Merin, meanwhile, said the kid is a regular visitor in the faculty room. She explained that she took the video during break time in school.

“Sometimes he visits the office to chitchat with my staff,” she said.

Still confused with the route codes? Watch the video and it’ll surely help!

Good job kiddo! /bmjo