Mayor Christina wears creation of Liloan artist 

LILOAN, CEBU—Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco leads with style, not just in the way she runs the town but also in the fashion staple she dons every time she is out in public.

The mayor of Liloan town always comes out polished and put together wearing the most fashionable ensemble.

In several appearances, the daughter of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia never fails to show her pride for the town of Liloan.

She has been photographed wearing a handpainted scarf by Liloan artist Strozzi Abecel Rosende.

Rosende says the limited edition art scarf is called “Fiesta ala Strozzi.”

The scarf features various elements: jeepney, fruit vendor, bahay kubo (nipa hut), kalesa (horse-drawn carriage), and fiesta bird.

It has a watermark of the facade window of the Liloan Municipal Hall.

During the August 6 opening salvo of the 450th founding anniversary celebration of Cebu Province, Garcia-Frasco wore the scarf as a skirt.

She completed her look with barong top, a pair of blue stilletos and a matching belt.

Garcia-Frasco, in a Facebook post, wrote that the idea to turn the handpainted scarf into a skirt came from accessories designer Neil Felipp San Pedro.

It was then “put together” by celebrated designer Arcy Gayatin.

In her previous posts, Garcia-Frasco has been vocal about her satisfaction in working with Rosende in various projects.

Rosende is Liloan town’s design consultant.

She designed the gender-neutral comfort rooms, the Christmas tree and the facade of the new municipal Hall.

Rosende said she has collaborated with Garcia-Frasco for three years now.

Aside from being a formidable leader, Rosende describes Garcia-Frasco as an artist and designer.

In her Instagram account, @christinafrasco, the Liloan town mayor also shares some of her artworks.

Rosende said she “met” Garcia-Frasco on Instagram.

“She constantly liked my art post in Instagram. Gi kilig pud ko kay bongga kaau ko fan (I was so elated because I have a celebrated person as fan),” she said.

Garcia-Frasco said she loves Rosende’s artworks.

Garcia-Frasco then invited Rosende to her office so they can collaborate on certain projects.

“During the last part of our meeting, she asked me where I am from. She didn’t know I am from Liloan,” Rosende recalls.

“She was so happy when I told her I am from Liloan. She said, ‘So we can call you our very own artist!’ She was super surprised,” says Rosende.