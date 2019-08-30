Bantay Dagat seized P50-K worth of ‘blasted fish’ in Pasil

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They have fought for this cause for many years but members of the Cebu City Bantay Dagat say they will never get tired of pushing for the campaign against illegal fishing.

This was the statement of Ariel Yburan, head of the Cebu City Bantay Dagat, after they confiscated 13 boxes of illegally caught fish on Friday, August 30, 2019.

This happened 10 days after Bantay Dagat members also seized 19 boxes of blasted fish from Zamboanga City while the haul was being transported to the Pasil Fish Market.

The August 30 catch, worth P50,000, consisted of assorted fish sourced from fisherfolks in Cebu City’s fishing villages.

These fishing villages are Pasil, Duljo Fatima, Ermita, San Nicolas, Parian and Mambaling.

Yburan was disappointed when he learned that the blasted fish came from these fishing villages as Bantay Dagat has been actively engaged in campaigns encouraging fisherfolks in these communities to stop dynamite and cyanide fishing.

Unfortunately, some fishermen still engage in illegal practices because it means a bigger haul.

Ten of the 13 boxes of blasted fish were confiscated by the Bantay Dagat during a regular inspection of delivered seafood to the Pasil Market.

Mohamad hasan Kinawaran is the driver of a truck that transports fish to the Pasil Public Market.

Apart from the 10 boxes containing illegally-caught fish, Kinawaran also transported 90 boxes of assorted fish.

Yburan said Kinawaran is now detained at the Maritime 7 Camp as he awaits filing of charges in violation of the Fisheries Code of 1998.

The other three boxes were intercepted from a truck delivering the package to the Pasil Fish Market.

The truck was intercepted at the South Road Properties (SRP).

While they were working on bringing the truck and its driver to the Pasil Fish Market to issue a citation, Yburan said the driver managed to escape from the authorities.

Yburan chose not to reveal the name of the driver as police are conducting a hot pursuit operation.

Yburan is confident that they will arrest the driver.

“Mobalik man gyud na sila kay ila man gyud na ibaligya bisan bawal. (The suspect will return because they will keep selling blasted fish even if it is illegal),” said Yburan.

The Bantay Dagat chief urged fisherfolks to stop illegal fishing because this will damage the reefs around Cebu, which will cause the loss of marine resources in the long run. / celr