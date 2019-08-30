Cebu Province U-13, U-15 booters go for gold in Batang Pinoy futsal competition

PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, Philippines — Cebu Province will be gunning for the gold medals in the Under 13 and Under 15 of the futsal competition of the Batang Pinoy National Championships, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Western Philippines University here.

Both teams are manned by booters from the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and coached by Glen Ramos with assistant Ray Calo.

The Under 13 gets a chance to defend its title when they go up against Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) at 10:40 a.m.

The team advanced to the finals via a 7-1 routing of Tagum. Renzo Angelo Enriquez scored a brace while chipping in a goal each were Joross Clark Tabar, Ariel Estiola Jr., Lord Daniel Alovera, Mark Anthony Talingting Jr. and Joaquin Antonio Nacion.

The Under 15, on the other hand, clinched a finals ticket via a 6-1 clobbering of Puerto Princesa.

Scorers were Nathan Khail Lingatong, who also had a brace, Vaughn York Pacaña, Carsten Pumareja, Joseph Kyne Garces and John Mehl Rondrique.

They will be vying for the gold against Davao at 12 p.m./dbs