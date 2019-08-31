Teacher singing Disney movie song amazes students and netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Teachers are known to be one of the best people to hone and develop our skills and talents.

They are always there by our side whenever we need to go up the stage for a school presentation cheering us on.

But seldom do we see our dearest teachers shine and share with us their talents and skills.

Well, one student from the senior high department of the University of San Carlos caught a very rare moment of their teacher who surprised them with not a quiz this time but with a song number that took them away.

Claire Antoinette Echevarre, 16, posted on her Twitter account a video of their management class teacher, Joeanah Branzuela, singing with one student to the famous tune of Aladdin’s “A Whole New World.”

“It was on August 29, when this happened, it started when miss told us before that she would only sing in class if someone is celebrating their birthday, and it so happened that one of my classmates celebrated his birthday the day before, miss was hesitant at first but we begged to hear her sing, so she did,” says Echevarre.

The video garnered so much attention that it surprised Echevarre.

“I started recording her wonderful voice and quickly posted the video, people then were starting to share/retweet and like the video. I never thought the video would blow up,” she said.

The video as of August 31, at 12:14 p.m. it has reached 28 comments, 1,800 retweets, and 8,100 likes.

Miss Branzuela did really take us to a whole new world with her performance! /dbs