Habitat for Humanity to build 300K homes through its Legacy of Hope campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Habitat for Humanity Philippines aims to build 300,000 homes nationwide through its Legacy of Hope campaign.

“As we move into the 31st year, we have launched our biggest fund raising campaign, the Legacy of Hope,” Habitat for Humanity Philippines Chief Executive Ffficer Kelly Koch said at the Cebu launch held Friday, August 30, at the Ayala Center Cebu activity area. The program was first launched in Manila last July.

The Habitat for Humanity exhibit located at the Ayala Center Cebu also opened Friday and will run until Sunday, September 1.

Those attending the event included donors, partners, advocates and Habitat Philippines Cebu Capital Campaign Cabinet like business moguls Dr. Edward Gaisano and Jose Soberano Jr.

Koch recalled that they had helped build homes for those affected by Super Typhoon Yolanda and the Bohol earthquake as she expressed admiration for the ‘extraordinary resilience’ of the affected families.

Super Typhoon Yolanda, which occurred on November 8, 2013, and the Bohol earthquake that happened on October 15, 2013 destoyed thousands of homes.

“The steadfast determination of Filipino families to rise above the ruins is what inspires and motivates and pushes Habitat for Humanity Philippines to persistently pursue our mission to pursue in providing adequate shelter to the less fortunate,” she said.

According to Koch, the generosity of the donors resulted in the building of 4,121 homes for the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda and 4,286 homes for those affected by the Bohol earthquake. In Cebu province, some of the Habitat for Humanity Philippines projects are located in Bantayan Island, Mandaue City and Talisay City.

“To date, we have supported 150,000 families (nationwide). Through this campaign (Legacy of Hope), we have determined to double the number as we strive to make a dent on the country’s housing backlog,” Koch explained.

She then appealed to the donors and partners to continue supporting Habitat for Humanity Philippines.

“Your passion will help us its what keeps us going and enable us to do more and do better for those in need so that they will never have to worry again because they can sleep soundly knowing that at night that they are safe in a Habitat home and the future disasters could never break their spirit,” Koch said.

“Today marks the dawn of a new hope for the thousands of Filipino families here in the Visayas and that their dream of having a decent and affordable home soon will be realized,” she added. | dcb