2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup results

By AFP |September 01,2019 - 08:33 AM

China and Ivory Coast players greet each other after their Basketball World Cup Group A game in Beijing on August 31, 2019. |Photo by STR / AFP

Results from the Basketball World Cup in China on Saturday:

Group A

Poland 80 Venezuela 69

China 70 Ivory Coast 55

 

Group B

Russia 82 Nigeria 77

Argentina 95 South Korea 69

 

Group C

Puerto Rico 83 Iran 81

Spain 101 Tunisia 62

 

Group D

Italy 108 Philippines 62

Serbia 105 Angola 59

