2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup results
By AFP |September 01,2019 - 08:33 AM
Results from the Basketball World Cup in China on Saturday:
Group A
Poland 80 Venezuela 69
China 70 Ivory Coast 55
Group B
Russia 82 Nigeria 77
Argentina 95 South Korea 69
Group C
Puerto Rico 83 Iran 81
Spain 101 Tunisia 62
Group D
Italy 108 Philippines 62
Serbia 105 Angola 59
