Trough of LPA to bring rains over Mindanao — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The weather bureau said on Sunday that the trough of low pressure area (LPA) will bring rainy weather over the Mindanao region.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the whole region of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA.

Possible flashfloods or landslides may happen due to occasional heavy rains, Pagasa warned the public.

Pagasa said that the LPA was last spotted at 625 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, Western Visayas and the provinces of Zambales and Bataan will also have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms but due to the southwest monsoon.

Pagasa also said that the rest of the country would have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers but caused by localized thunderstorms.

The other LPA that Pagasa is monitoring, meanwhile, had developed into a Tropical Depression at 2 a.m.

Tropical Depression “Kabayan” nevertheless exited the Philippine area of responsibility around 6 a.m. /je