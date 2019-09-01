Gwen: Unity to benefit Cebuanos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province and Cebu City may be independent from each other, but Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that the two local government units (LGUs) need to cooperate to boost their progress that will surely benefit the Cebuanos.

In a message which she delivered during the Unity and Solidarity Dinner, which the provincial government hosted Saturday night, August 31, Garcia said that it has been a “long-time dream among Cebuanos” to see the leaders of the two LGUs unite.

“Those of us who gathered here, gikan sa pribado ug pampubliko nga sector, we celebrate the hopes of the Cebuanos nga managhiusa ang mga lideres sa probinsya ug syudad,” Garcia said.

(Those of us who are gathered here, either coming from the private or government sectors, we celebrate the hope of the Cebuanos to see their provincial and city leaders unite.)

It was the first time in years that a Cebu City mayor has set foot at the Capitol to express solidarity with provincial officials. Because of its status as a highly urbanized city, Cebu City has long been politically independent of the provincial government. City residents are exempt from voting for Cebu governor, vice governor and provincial board members in the election.

But because of Garcia’s friendship with Labella, the two officials have been working together on several programs since their assumption to office in July this year.

The Cebu City government even provided a venue for this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbu street dance and ritual showdown held on August 25.

Garcia and Labella both ran under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino -Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) in the May 2019 mid-term election.

“It is said that God puts together the right people at the right time (and) for the right reason. There can be no greater reason than the aspirations to unite in order to achieve progress and development,” Garcia said.

Vice Governor Hilario Davide III said that despite their differences, seeing the two LGUs work together “is best for the Cebuanos.”

“It is not really about us, it is not about our differences, but this is about what is best for the Cebuanos,” Davide said.

Saturday’s Unity and Solidarity Dinner capped the month-long celebration of the province’s 450th founding anniversary. It was attended by Cebu provincial officials, mayors, majority of the district representatives, officials coming from the different government agencies, and private sector representative.

Cebu City Councilors Dave Tumulak, Jerry Guardo, Raymond Alvin Garcia, and Joel Garganera joined Labella, who arrived midway into the program.

Others present were Presidential Legislative Liaison Secretary Adelino Sitoy and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino. | dcb