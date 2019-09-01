Hairstylist shares his hilarious bus ride shoulder to lean on experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bus rides can sometimes be tiresome.

Sitting on a bus for hours can be draining and relaxing at the same time.

Busses are there to either take you home or take you away from all the stress that’s been bothering you for a while.

Well, in this case, this bus experience is so hilarious that it will also brighten up your day and lessen those bus ride woes.

Mark Elvin Macalos, 24, hairstylist, was on his way to Cagayan de Oro from Balingasag, Misamis Oriental last August 25 when someone used his shoulders as a pillow on their trip.

“I was on my way back to CDO for work from Balingasag when this happened, kinilig konti, kasi, parang sign na bato para magka jowa? (I was a bit excited because we looked like a couple),” says Macalos jokingly to CDN Digital.

The mystery girl who was sleeping had a good one hour and 30 minutes sleep on Macalos’ shoulder.

“She woke up when we had to stop for PNP checkpoint where everyone disembarked the bus, and as soon as we went back in, she was again sleeping and leaning on me,” he said.

Macalos added that once they got off the bus the lady was avoiding to look at him maybe because she was embarrassed by the situation she woke up to.

But Macalos just shrug that off and allowed the mystery lady to just lean on him because it looked like she was really tired and needed some sleep.

In the Facebook post of Macalos last August 25, he mentioned that in the bus it looked like he was already in a relationship with this mystery lady leaning on him.

So, do you have a fun or memorable bus experience too? Share it with us and let’s keep spreading good vibrations all around! /dbs